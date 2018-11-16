DJ Snake, Alan Walker to headline Sunburn 2018

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Big names like DJ Snake, Armin Van Buuren and Alan Walker will be performing at the upcoming 12th edition of Sunburn Festival.

Presented by Percept Live, Sunburn Festival 2018 will be held at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune for the second year from December 29-31, read a statement.

French DJ William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, who goes by the stage name DJ Snake, will wrap up the three-day festival with his performance on December 31, and will usher in the New Year with electronic dance music fans.

Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Armin van Buuren will play his set on December 30, and Alan Walker will headline the main stage. Nucleya will also make people dance on his peppy beats through his act on the main stage that day.

Swedish duo Axwell & Ingrosso will perform on December 29.

Other support acts include DIVINE, David Gravell, Ellie Prohan, KaRavan, Teri Miko, Zephyrtone, Siana Catherine and domestic acts like Progressive Brothers, Omen, Julia Bliss, Madoc and Sartek.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said: “We are leaving no stones unturned in ensuring we deliver a grandeur and a bolder 12th Sunburn Festival edition including one of the best artist line-ups. We will ensure the implementations of the highest safety measures for a secure and risk free environment.”

