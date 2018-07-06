DJB to regularise illegal water connections

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday approved reintroduction of a scheme for three months for regularisation of unauthorised water connections in the national capital.

The decision was taken at a meeting of DJB Chairman and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The scheme was originally launched in March 2016.

“There are a large number of unauthorised water connections in Delhi, especially in unauthorised colonies. This causes revenue loss to the board since such connections are also drawing water. This situation also contributes to contamination. The DJB is consistently making efforts on this issue,” a DJB statement said.

The board also extended the deadline for two months till September 1 for imposing penalty on consumers in Dwarka sub-city for not harvesting rain water.

DJB gave its nod for the project to lay peripheral main pipelines for unauthorised colonies in Qutab Vihar Phase-I and II, Goyala Vihar, and Pankaj Garden in Goyala Khurd under Matiala Assembly constituency. This will benefit over one lakh residents.

The board also approved an interceptor sewer at the Yamuna Vihar waste water treatment plant. The project cost is Rs 90 crore, including maintenance cost.

As much as 17 million gallons of sewage is received daily at the Yamuna Vihar STP against its operational capacity of 35 MGD. After the completion of the interceptor sewer, an additional 31.8 MGD of waste water will be received and this would require capacity augmentation.

The meeting also approved the project of peripheral sewer in R.K. Puram, Greater Kailash-1, Nehru Place, Maharani Bagh and adjoining areas in south and southwest Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 49 crore.

The board gave the go-ahead for laying sewerage in Sainik Nagar Group of Colonies in Matiala to prevent flow of untreated sewage into the Yamuna.

