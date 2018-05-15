Djokovic advances at Italian Open

Rome, May 16 (IANS) Four-time champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Wednesday reached the third round of the Italian Open tennis tournament after defeating Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2.

The former world No.1 needed 76 minutes to beat his Georgian rival, ranked world No.74, reports Efe news agency.

Djokovic, world No.18, is set to play the third round against Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas, world No.41.

The Serbian, finalist in the last two editions in Rome, won the five previous matches against Ramos Vinolas.

