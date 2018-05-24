Djokovic, Bautista qualify for French Open 3rd round

Paris, May 30 (IANS) Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Wednesday won in the second round of the French Open with a 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Spain’s Jaume Munar.

It took Djokovic, 20th seeded, two hours and 18 minutes to prevail over world No. 155 Munar in their first career encounter, reports Efe.

Djokovic is set to take on Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the upcoming round.

Bautista Agut, 13th seeded, qualified for the third round after beating Santiago Giraldo of Colombia 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 in two hours and seven minutes.

