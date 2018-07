London, July 15 (IANS) Serbia’s Novak Djokovic defeated Kevin Anderson of South Africa in straight sets to win men’s singles title at the Wimbledon Championships, the 13th Grand Slam, here on Sunday.

Djokovic outplayed Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) to claim his fourth Wimbledon title.

