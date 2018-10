Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) The DMDK on Friday appointed party leader actor-turned-politician A. Vijayakant’s wife Premalatha as its Treasurer.

The party passed a resolution to this effect during its high level committee meeting chaired by Vijayakant here earlier in the day.

While Premalatha has been a high profile campaigner for the party, this is the first time she has been allotted a formal position.

