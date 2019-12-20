DMK, allies plan procession against CAA on Monday

Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies will hold a procession against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), here on Monday.

In the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry, a good number of students of Pondicherry University are expected to boycott the convocation, to be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind.

At an all-party meeting, chaired by DMK chief M.K. Stalin on December 18, it was resolved that the CAA must be revoked and on December 23 a rally would be organised to demand its revocation.

Earlier Stalin had wondered why Muslims were not considered as refugees and Sri Lanka not categorised as a neighbouring country under the CAA.

Speaking about the boycott of Puducherry University convocation, a student told IANS, “The student’s council had given a call to boycott the function.”

Some toppers might decline to receive medals from the President’s hands and might take it from the tray, said another student. Some university toppers had decided to boycott the function, he added.

Earlier the students’ council said, in the light of ongoing nationwide protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), it had decided to boycott the function.

It also urged students to boycott the event as a gesture of solidarity with protesting students and as an act of registering dissent against the unconstitutional legislations.

–IANS

vj/pcj