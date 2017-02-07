DMK behind Panneerselvam, all AIADMK legislators are united: Sasikala

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary V.K.Sasikala on Wednesday said DMK was behind former Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam’s revolt against her.

Speaking to reporters here Sasikala said all the party legislators were united as a single family.

She said DMK was behind Panneerselvam’s action citing the bonhomie between him and DMK’s Working President M.K.Stalin in the Assembly.

Sasikala dismissed Panneerselvam’s charge that he was forced to quit and threatened and said Panneerselvam was prompted by DMK to level the charge.

On Tuesday night Panneerselvam made a dramatic statement that he was forced to resign as the Chief Minister.

–IANS

vj/sku/