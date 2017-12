Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) A day after it lost its bypoll deposit in Radhakrishnan Nagar (R.K. Nagar), the DMK has called a meeting of its strategy committee here on Friday.

In a statement here on Monday, DMK General Secretary K. Anbazhagan said the party’s High-Level Strategy Committee will meet at its headquarters. The meeting will be chaired by party leader M.K. Stalin.

However, the statement did not mention the meeting agenda.

–IANS

vj/him/bg