DMK discusses strategy for 2019 general elections

Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) The DMK on Wednesday discussed its strategy for the 2019 general elections, said party President M.K. Stalin.

A meeting of the party’s high level Executive Committee, chaired by Stalin, was held at the party headquarters here.

The meeting discussed the party’s strategy for the general elections and a possible simultaneous assembly poll, Stalin told the reporters.

He also said the position of the party’s current alliance partners was also discussed.

According to him, the matters discussed at the meeting will be deliberated upon with the party officials at the headquarters. The party’s general council will take a decision at the time of the polls.

–IANS

vj/mag/sed