DMK elects Baalu as Lok Sabha party leader
Chennai, May 25 (IANS) Senior DMK leader and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu on Saturday was elected as the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha.
In a statement issued here, the party said Baalu was chosen at a meeting of the newly-elected DMK Lok Sabha members held at the party headquarters.
The meeting chaired by DMK President M K Stalin also elected Kanimozhi as the Deputy Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.
Former Union Minister A. Raja was elected as the party whip in the Lok Sabha.
A total of 23 DMK members have been elected to the Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu.
–IANS
