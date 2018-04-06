A

DMK led march for Cauvery begins

Tiruchirappalli , pril 7 (INS) The first leg of the DMK-led Cauvery Rights Retrieval March began from Mukkombu in this Tamil Nadu district on Saturday.

The march was led by DMK leader M.K.Stalin. The second leg will start on pril 9 from riyallur district so that the march is spread across the whole of Cauvery Delta region.

Both the marches would conclude in Cuddalore on pril 13 where a big public rally would be held.

Interacting with reporters here, Stalin said from a Cuddalore a big procession will reach Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit and submit the resolutions passed at the Cuddalore rally.

The Supreme Court on February 16 reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water from 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), which was less than the 192 TMC allocated by a tribunal in 2007, while Karnataka’s share of water was increased by 14.75 TMC.

The court also ordered the Central government to set up the Cauvery Management Board within six weeks of its 16 order, but the government failed to do so within the deadline that ended on March 29.

Following this, the DMK and its friendly parties have been holding various protests in Tamil Nadu demanding the CMB.

–INS

vj/vd