DMK moves HC for probe into road projects

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) The DMK on Thursday filed a petition in the Madras High Court alleging corruption in road construction projects and sought a direction to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a case against Chief Minister K.Palaniswami.

The petition, filed by DMK leader R.S. Bharathi, alleged Palaniswami misused his official position in allocation of various road construction projects to companies owned by his relatives and others.

Bharathi said a complaint was made to DVAC against Palaniswami on June 13, but no case was registered nor was an inquiry held into allegations contained in the complaint.

–IANS

vj/prs