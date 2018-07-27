DMK releases picture of Karunanidhi in ICU

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) The DMK party on Sunday released the picture of its President M.Karunanidhi in an intensive care unit (ICU) in Kauvery Hospital here soon after Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu met him.

The party released the photo for the first time after the 94-year old Karunanidhi was shifted to the hospital on Saturday at 1.30 am after his blood pressure dipped.

The picture released by DMK shows Karunanidhi in the ICU bed, Vice President Naidu, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Karunanidhi’s son M.K.Stalin, his sister Kanimozhi and her mother Rajathi, a doctor and nurses.

The DMK had vociferously demanded release of late Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa’s picture when she was admitted to Apollo Hospital for 75 days in 2016.

However, the then AIADMK government or the AIADMK party refused to release a picture of hers in the hospital which aggravated the speculations about her health condition.

But the DMK’s release of Karunanidhi’s picture is expected to put to rest the speculations and rumours about his health condition in the social media.

“The party has released the picture to put an end to rumours about his condition,” a party official told IANS.

