DMK relieves Elangovan as party spokesperson

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) The DMK has relieved T.K.S. Elangovan from the party’s spokesperson position, a statement said.

DMK General Secretary K. Anbazhagan said this in the statement issued late on Monday. However, he did not give any reason for the action against the Rajya Sabha member of the party.

The announcement of the removal came hours after the party had said he would be one of the party officials who would be authorised to give media interviews.

–IANS

vj/in