DMK should have taken up check dams with AP CM: Palaniswami

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Nov 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday wondered why DMK leaders didn’t take up check dams being built across Palar river with Chandrababu Naidu when he visited M.K. Stalin’s home on Friday.

On Friday the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister met Stalin at DMK leader’s residence in Chennai for forging opposition unity against the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Palaniswami said if the DMK really cares about Tamil Nadu and its people, it should have raised the issue of check dams across the Palar.

Queried about AIADMK’s opposition to Vijay-starring ‘Sarkar’ movie, Palaniswami said the issue has been settled.

Palaniswami, however, said the movie industry is “sucking the movie-goers’ blood by selling Rs 100 ticket at Rs 1,000” during the initial couple of days after the movie’s release.

Refuting the allegation that AIADMK cadres tore the banners of the movie, Palaniswami said since the general public also opposed some of the scenes in the movie, the producer and the director agreed to remove those scenes.

Palaniswami said any self-respecting cadre belonging to any party will be angry if the welfare schemes brought by their leaders are belittled.

–IANS

vj/prs