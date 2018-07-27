DMRC launches E-rickshaw service for Dwarka stations

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Delhi Metro on Friday launched the E-rickshaw service for its stations in Dwarka to provide last mile connectivity to the commuters.

There will be 100 E-rickshaws, called SmartEs, in the beginning which will be increased up to 200 in coming weeks, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The E-rickshaws will be plying from eight Metro stations of Dwarka sub-city namely, Dwarka, Dwarka Sectors 14, 13, 12, 11, 10, 9 and 8, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The fare of this service is Rs 10 for the first two km and Rs 5 for every subsequent km. The commuters can also book vehicles through the SmartE app and pay digitally for their rides.

DMRC is not only a symbol of excellence in transportation but also stands out for its environment friendly initiatives, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal said at the launch. This eco-friendly initiative of introducing E-rickshaws at the Metro stations will enable the commuters to prefer non-polluting public transport modes over personal vehicles, he added.

“About 500 SmartEs are already providing last mile connectivity service from Metro stations in Gurugram (HUDA City Centre, MG Road and Sikanderpur) and Faridabad (Escorts Mujesar, Neelam Chowk Ajronda and Bata Chowk) and is being used by more than 50,000 passengers daily,” the DMRC said.

–IANS

