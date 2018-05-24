DMRC Station Manager assaulted by CISF

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) on Thursday filed an FIR after one of its station managers was allegedly beaten up by a group of CISF personnel over a parking issue.

According to a DMRC source, the incident took place at Dwarka Sector 21 station where one of the guards employed by the corporation deflated a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vehicle’s tyres when it was found to be parked in the restricted area outside the station.

“When the CISF personnel confronted the guard, he said he had done so at the order of the station master. A group of CISF men then approached the station manager in his room and roughed him up,” the source told IANS.

DMRC, in a statement, said that it has lodged a complaint with police and the CISF, which is in charge of security of the metro premises and trains, also has taken up the matter internally.

–IANS

vn/vd