Do not support animals being branded: Paris Jackson

Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) Model-actress Paris Jackson says she abruptly left a Dior fashion show as she does not support animals being branded and whipped.

After multiple reports claimed the daughter of the late Michael Jackson “stormed out” of a Dior Couture spring/summer 2019 Cruise collection presentation in France, the 20-year-old model released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, reports people.com.

Paris wrote: “To be clear, I did not ‘storm out’ of the show. I quietly got up and walked out trying my hardest to not cause a scene, because I do not support animals being branded and whipped. Not trying to become enemies in the fashion world in any way, but I will always be myself.”

A source told people.com that Paris left the event as she had concerns about how the horses were treated during the label’s highly produced show meant to showcase a women’s rodeo.

“She was uncomfortable with how the horses were being handled (the whipping sound was loud) so she quietly slipped out,” the source said, referring to the female rodeo riders who performed on horses during the show.

“The ladies performing with the horses were riding side-saddle so they had to use a crop to get the horses to go straight and it was pouring rain with no tent. Paris meant no disrespect to the brand. She loved the collection and had a wonderful time in Paris with Dior,” the source added.

Officials at Dior did not immediately respond to people.com’s request for comment.

