Do you think Telugus have no masculinity, Naidu asks Centre

Amaravati, Feb 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Centre and asked if it thinks Telugu people have no masculinity.

“Do you think Telugus have no masculinity?” Naidu asked in an angry tone while speaking in the Assembly over the Centre not fulfilling the commitments made to the state including grant of special category status.

Naidu blasted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishnu Kumar Raju for his claim that the Modi government had done more for the state than what it had promised.

Naidu, also the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, challenged Raju to show what the Centre had given to the state.

He asked the BJP leader to compare the assistance provided to Andhra Pradesh with the funds given to Gujarat and other states.

The Chief Minister told the BJP leader that he is not fit to be a public representative.

Naidu, who was wearing black shirt to protest the Centre’s “unjust attitude” toward the state, vowed to continue the fight for justice. “We are not going to rest. We will not allow BJP leaders to move around,” the TDP chief warned.

He demanded to know what development south India achieved during BJP rule.

Naidu said M. Venkaiah Naidu was a union minister from the south but because of ‘their’ anger he was made the Vice-President.

“Only God knows whether this was a promotion or punishment for him,” he added.

–IANS

ms/mr

A