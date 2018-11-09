Doctor found dead in his north Delhi house, cash and jewellery missing

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) A doctor was on Monday found dead at his house in north Delhi, police said, adding the house was ransacked and cash and jewellery kept for his daughter marriage, were found missing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said the victim, Mukim Ahmed (57), was alone in the house when the crime took place. His daughter, Sofia, a guest teacher in a government school, had left for school at 7.30 a.m.

Police said preliminary investigation has suggested that the incident occurred around 8 a.m. but it was reported to police at 10.30 a.m. when Ahmed’s distant relative, identified as Suvesh, informed the local police about Ahmed’s death.

“Having seen Ahmed’s closed clinic below his residence at Jahangirpuri, Suvesh went to check. When he entered his residence, he found the main door opened and Ahmed was lying on his bed,” Aslam Khan said.

“During initial investigation, it was found that an almirah in the house was also found ransacked. Cash of Rs 5 lakh and jewellery items worth Rs 6 lakh as claimed by the deceased’s family members were found missing,” Khan said.

“A knife was also found near the bed of the deceased, which suggested that the unknown attackers committed the robbery at knife-point. Prima facie there is strong possibility, they later allegedly strangled Ahmed to death when he resisted their attempts.

Though there was no visual injury marks found on his body, the exact reason of Ahmed’s death will be confirmed after his autopsy on Tuesday,” the DCP said.

“We have registered a case of murder and robbery against unknown attackers,” the DCP said.

“During investigation, it was found that Ahmed, a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree holder, was preparing for his daughter’s marriage scheduled next month. He had gone to distribute her wedding cards yesterday with Suvesh,” she said.

“It was a planned crime as the attackers targeted the house after Sofia left for school,” she added.

