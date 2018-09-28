Doctor suspended for sexual abuse, writing notes to help patient avoid exams

Dr. Suganthan Kayilasanathan, a Toronto doctor, has been suspended for sexually abusing a patient, in addition to that, he also stands accused of writing two medical notes allowing her to avoid school exams.

The suspension imposed by a College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario discipline panel on Dr. Suganthan Kayilasanathan’s licence will remain in place until his yet to be scheduled penalty hearing.

The case goes back to 2010 when Dr. Kayilasanathan and Ms. A were acquaintances, and that after a long night of partying in 2010, the doctor suggested to the woman that he could write her a doctor’s note to avoid taking an exam for which she wasn’t ready. He wrote her a second note to avoid another exam a week later. Ms. A attended the walk-in clinic where Kayilasanathan worked on both occasions to retrieve the notes.

In the week between the first and second doctor’s notes, Kayilasanathan and the woman had sex at a hotel. Sex with a patient constitutes sexual abuse. The discipline panel found in a decision released last Friday that Kayilasanathan was guilty of sexual abuse and unprofessional conduct.

In addition, he billed OHIP for both of her visits. In her testimony before the panel, Ms. A said none of the symptoms noted by the doctor in her chart were discussed at the clinic.

The case came close to falling apart when Ms. A refused to testify at the discipline hearing, even after having been served by the college with a summons, which creates a legal obligation for a witness to appear on the stand.

The college had earlier attempted to discipline Kayilasanathan and another doctor, Amitabh Chauhan, on charges of unprofessional conduct for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. -CINEWS