Doctors at Hyderabad’s NIMS leave forceps in patient’s abdomen

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) In a shocking incident, doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here, left artery forceps in a patient’s abdomen during a surgery.

This negligence by the doctors at the government-run super-speciality hospital came to light on Saturday when an X-ray revealed that a pair of forceps was embedded in the stomach of Maheshwari Chowdary.

The 33-year-old had undergone a surgery for hernia on November 2 last year. But even after the surgery she complained of severe abdominal pain and an X-ray report revealed that surgeons had accidentally left the surgery tool in her stomach.

The patient’s relatives staged a protest outside the hospital and lodged a complaint at the Punjagutta police station.

The woman is now admitted for another surgery to remove the forceps.

NIMS Director K. Manohar termed the incident as “unfortunate”.

“We have ordered an inquiry by a three-member team and we will take action after we get the final report,” he said.

–IANS

