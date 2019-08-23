Doctors thrashed at Safdarjung, RDA calls for strike

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at the Safdarjung Hospital has called for an indefinite strike from Thursday evening after two resident doctors were brutally thrashed by the family members of a man who died during treatment.

A case has been registered with the doctors demanding arrest of the accused persons. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has also extended its support to the doctors, demanding strict action in the matter.

“There has been a brutal attack on two on duty resident doctors upon the death of a patient diagnosed with chronic alcoholic liver disease and other medical issues as well,” said Prakash Thakur of the RDA.

A mob of around 10 people attacked the two doctors and brutally thrashed them. The victims sustained injuries on their face, head, back, abdomen and limbs, Thakur said.

The RDA said, “To this horrendous and heinous attack, threatening the safety and security of resident doctors, the RDA calls for an indefinite strike including emergency services with effect from Thursday evening.”

