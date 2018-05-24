Documentary to expose R. Kelly’s sexual harassment cases

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Singer-songwriter R. Kellys alleged sexual abuse of women and girls is the focus of a new documentary feature film being developed for Hulu.

The film will feature BuzzFeed News reporting by Jim DeRogatis – the veteran music critic and radio host who broke the story on Kelly’s alleged sex cult last year, reports variety.com.

Kelly has been accused of sexually abusive and inappropriate behaviour toward numerous women and girls over the past two decades, including allegations from at least five women this month.

In 2002, he was indicted on multiple counts of child pornography before being acquitted later. The R&B artiste has never been convicted of a crime.

The documentary for Hulu will also feature interviews with key figures involved in Kelly’s past, including several survivors and the singer’s associates.

DeRogatis will provide commentary in the film and will also serve as a consulting producer.

According to DeRogatis’ news story published in July 2017, Kelly had “brainwashed” multiple young women who lived in his homes in Atlanta and Chicago after their parents brought them to him in an effort to advance their music careers.

Kelly reportedly recorded his sexual encounters with the women, and allegedly subjected them to verbal and physical abuse.

There’s no expected premiere date till now for the yet untitled film. It will be directed by Lyric R. Cabral.

