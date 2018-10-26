Documents linked to Alok Verma being submitted to CVC: CBI sources

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in the process of submitting required documents linked to probe against its Director Alok Verma to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), said agency sources.

The premier investigating agency’s action came following the Supreme Court’s direction and based on the CVC demand, after the government through its October 23 order divested Verma of all his powers and responsibilities.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the CVC to complete its probe into bribery allegations against Verma under the supervision of a retired apex court judge Justice A.K. Patnaik in two weeks while restraining interim chief M. Nageshwar Rao from taking any policy or major decisions during the period.

The apex court order came on a petition filed by Verma challenging the government notification divesting him of his duties and powers and giving charge to Rao, a Joint Director.

The court also issued notices to the CBI, CVC and the government to be replied by November 12 when the next hearing is scheduled to take place.

–IANS

rak/nir