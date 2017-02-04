Does CBFC certificate have any validity, asks Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Film industry veteran Mahesh Bhatt has questioned the validity of the censor board certificate in the wake of the legal drama Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming movie “Jolly LLB 2” is going through.

“Despite ‘Jolly LLB 2’ getting CBFC certificate, it is being screened to Bombay High Court. Why? Has the CBFC certificate any validity?” Bhatt posted on Twitter on Saturday.

The courtroom drama, which features Akshay as a lawyer, named Jolly, has received a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

However, the film got caught in controversy after a Nanded lawyer named Ajaykumar Waghmare, told the Bombay Hight Court that the film was an attempt to portray the country’s legal profession and the judicial system in a poor light.

Later, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court set up a committee to see the film.

The matter was later moved to the Supreme Court which refused to put on hold the screening of “Jolly LLB 2” before a three-member panel appointed by the Bombay High Court.

The fate of the film is now in the hands of the Bombay High Court, which is expected to make a decision regarding film’s release on February 7, just ahead of its February 10 release.

