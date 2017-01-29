Dogs love reggae, soft rock music

London, Jan 29 (IANS) Do you get irritated when your dog barks too much? Just play some reggae music and it will relax your canine, scientists have found.

In a study, scientists from the University of Glasgow in Scotland found that Jamaican beats are canines’ favourite type of music followed by soft rock.

The team played a variety of songs to a group of pets and found that the pooches spent more time lying on the floor whenever music was played, regardless of the genre, the Guardian reported, adding, the most positive behaviour changes were seen when reggae or soft rock was sounded out.

The team measured the dogs’ heart rate and found a decrease in stress levels when played music — particularly when it was soft rock or reggae.

However, scientists said that each dog had its own music tastes.

“Overall, the response to different genres was mixed, highlighting the possibility that, like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences. That being said, reggae music and soft rock showed the highest positive changes in behaviour,” Neil Evans, who led the study, was quoted as saying.

