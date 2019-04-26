‘D’oh Canada’ episode of The Simpsons to portray PM Trudeau

Many Canadians will get a kick out of this Sunday’s “The Simpsons” show. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be portrayed by a Canadian reporter in the Canada-themed episode of entitled ‘D’oh Canada.”

Newstalk 1010 reporter Lucas Meyer made the announcement on Twitter. He wrote, “Ay Caramba! I will be a guest voice on The Simpsons this Sunday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.”

The “D’oh Canada” episode will be about the Simpson family taking a trip to Niagara Falls and Lisa being mistakenly given political asylum in Canada, according to the episode’s synopsis.

Without delving into spoiler territory, the Simpsons will “evaluate their love for America as they navigate the polite Canadian landscape.”

The cameo offer came out of the blue after a casting director from the show reached out last September and praised his Trudeau impression.

He auditioned over the phone that day and Meyer recorded his lines a few weeks afterward that initial call. And until only recently, Meyer has had to keep his role a secret.

Author Judy Blume will also be voicing herself in the episode, according to The Futon Critic, which provides information on programming for U.S. broadcast and cable networks.

In the same video that eventually led to The Simpsons part, he also imitated Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi.