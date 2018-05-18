Doing remake of an iconic song is nerve racking: Nora Fatehi

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi, who will be seen in the recreated version of Sushmita Sen’s song “Dilbar” in “Satyameva Jayate”, says working on a remake of an iconic number is “nerve racking”.

“Dilbar” was originally picturised on Sushmita and Sanjay Kapoor in the film “Sirf Tum”.

Nora, who had rehearsed for 10 days before the shoot, said: “Doing a remake of an iconic song is always nerve racking because you never know if you can actually do justice to it. Sushmita Sen was iconic in the song and I hope I match up to her.”

The modern version of the song has an Arabic theme. It features Nora doing belly dancing and sharing screen space with actor John Abraham.

She says the take on the song is very “unique and different”.

However, John will not be shaking a leg in the number.

“When I heard the powerful script of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ I knew that we had most of the ingredients that are required for an out and out commercial masaledaar film. With the addition of ‘Dilbar’, one of the most catchy songs of the 1990s, and the way it has been stunningly picturised… I am certain we have a winner,” John said in a statement.

The film’s producer Nikkhil Advani said Nora’s belly dance on this track is going to be “genre defining”.

Director Milap Zaveri said: “‘Dilbar’ was a rage back then when it released and our new version is also going to be a rage.”

Producer and T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar said he wanted to recreate this song with modern notes since a long time.

“Satyameva Jayate” also stars debutant Aisha Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar. It will hit the theatres on August 15.

