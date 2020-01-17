Dollar edges down amid data

New York, Jan 23 (IANS) The US dollar weakened slightly in late trading on Wednesday amid a slew of data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.02 per cent to 97.5230 in late trading, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On the data front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI), a monthly index designed to gauge overall US economic activity and related inflationary pressure, was -0.35 in December, down from +0.41 in November, showed a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, US total existing-home sales increased 3.6 per cent from November to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.54 million in December, according to the National Association of Realtors.

In late New York trading, the euro fell to $1.1092 from $1.1095 in the previous session, and the British pound rose to $1.3133 from $1.3049 in the previous session. The Australian dollar decreased to $0.6843 from $0.6845.

The US dollar bought 109.88 Japanese yen, higher than 109.79 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar rose to 0.9683 Swiss franc from 0.9680 Swiss franc, and it increased to 1.3143 Canadian dollars from 1.3070 Canadian dollars.

