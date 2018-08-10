Dolly Parton urges kids to read more

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Legendary singer Dolly Parton has encouraged children to inculcate the habit of reading.

She has created a special video and playlist in the hope to urge children to explore the art of the written word, in time for YouTube Kids’ global Reading Month, reports people.com.

“I believe initiatives like Reading Month in YouTube Kids that encourage kid’s love of reading at an early age are so important. These are the moments when dreams are born and these are the memories that last forever,” she said.

As a literacy advocate for decades inspired by her own father’s inability to read and write, Parton launched Imagination Library in 1995, a book gifting program that mails free books to all children from birth to age five.

“It’s a fact that the most important thing we can do to inspire kids to be lifetime learners is to read to them as much as possible,” added “I will always love you” hit singer.

Last year, the 72-year-old singer released her first children’s album “I Believe In You”, whose profits went straight to her Imagination Library.

