Domestic equity indices decline, auto stocks fall

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the red during the morning session on Tuesday as heavy selling took place in automobile, IT and banking stocks.

At 9.40 a.m., the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), traded lower by 110.61 points or 0.31 per cent.

Similarly, the wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded in the red. It was down 42.85 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 10,757 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 35,552.47 points, traded at 35,437.65 points (at 9.40 a.m.), lower 110.61 points or 0.31 per cent from the previous day’s close at 35,548.26 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,552.47 points and a low of 35,397.96 points during the intraday trade so far.

–IANS

rv/ksk