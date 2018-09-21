Dominic Thiem enters St Petersburg Open semis

St. Petersburg, Sep 22 (IANS) Top-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem prevailed over home-crowd favourite Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2) to book a place in the semi-finals of the St Petersburg Open.

The eighth-ranked Thiem got a stern test from the 35th-ranked Russian in their first career match, which lasted just over two hours on Friday.

Although Thiem easily won the opener, Medvedev won the second set by saving all the five break points he faced and snagging one break of serve, reports Efe news.

Thiem, however, clinched victory in the third set tie-breaker after failing to convert a match point earlier in the decider.

Next up for Thiem on Saturday will be Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who got past third-seeded Italian Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 in an hour and 26 minutes.

Wild card Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland topped sixth-seeded Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semi-final clash against Slovakia’s Martin Klizan, who rallied from a break down in the second set to defeat Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

–IANS

kk/bg