Dominic West cast as Lara Croft’s father in film

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Dominic West will join Alicia Vikander in the untitled “Tomb Raider” reboot as the actress’ father.

The actor will portray Lord Richard Croft, the father of Vikander’s character Lara Croft, reports aceshowbiz.com.

This is not West’s first time to play Vikander’s on-screen father. In 2014, he also portrayed her father in the drama “Testament of Youth”.

Lord Richard Croft, an aristocrat and archeologist, is a key figure in “Tomb Raider” reboot, which is still based on the popular video game of the same name. The movie follows the story of Lara Croft. She begins her first expedition to finish her father’s research and aims to uncover ancient secrets to clear his father’s disgraced name.

Walton Goggins and Daniel Wu also star in the film.

In the original “Tomb Raider” movies, Lara Croft was portrayed by Angelina Jolie and her father was played by Jon Voight. The two films released in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

According to reports, the movie will be directed by Roar Uthaug.

