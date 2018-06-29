Donal Bisht bags lead role in ‘Roop’

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Donal Bisht of “Ek Deewaana Tha” fame will play the lead role in the show “Roop” after it takes a leap.

“I will play Ishika who is strong, lives in the modern era with modern thinking and with an attitude that a girl can be an earning member of the house. I totally resonate with the character as I have been independent and have made my mark without any help from anyone,” Donal said in a statement.

“The show’s concept is very unique and will break the stereotype of the current running shows on Indian television where the girl is a mere household help. We live in the 21st century and my producer Rashmi Sharma has brought this concept to light beautifully.”

She is looking forward to start shooting for “Roop”.

“It’s not just about being the earning member. It is to break the cliche in the male dominating society,” said Donal.

–IANS

nn/vm