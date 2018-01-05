Donald Glover welcomes second child

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actor Donald Glover says his girlfriend Michelle has given birth to their second child.

Glover confirmed the news on Friday, but didn’t share details of the newborn child, reports eonline.com.

“(Michelle’s) great. She’s good. Baby’s born, so she’s happier now,” Glover said.

Asked how fatherhood had changed him, Glover replied: “It hasn’t. I think my partner, she takes all the hard stuff to be honest. That’s not even b******t… I haven’t really had to change anything.”

Glover announced his girlfriend’s second pregnancy at the 69th annual Prmetime Emmy Awards in September last year.

He and Michelle also have a boy named Legend.

–IANS

