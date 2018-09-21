Donald Sutherland joins ‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’

Los Angeles, Sep 28 (IANS) Veteran actor Donald Sutherland has joined the cast of Giuseppe Capotondi’s directorial “The Burnt Orange Heresy”.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, Sutherland will star as an enigmatic painter who becomes the target of an art-world heist in the thriller film.

The movie is based on the book of the same name by Charles Willeford, with a script penned by Scott B. Smith.

Actors Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki and Mick Jagger also star in “The Burnt Orange Heresy”. The film is being produced by David Zander of MJZ, William Horberg of Wonderful Films and David Lancaster of Rumble Film.

Sutherland recently worked in “The Leisure Seeker” with Italian director Paolo Virzi.

–IANS

