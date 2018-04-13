Donatella Versace designs sunglasses inspired by late brother

Italy, April 18 (IANS) Designer Donatella Versace has created sunglasses as a tribute to her late brother Gianni Versace’s mysterious “aura”.

Donatella has extended her Tribute Collection to a range of accessories as a tribute to her brother who was murdered outside his Miami home in 1997, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Spring/Summer 2018 Tribute Collection has supermodels he helped catapult to fame at the height of his success. Donatella has now extended the collection of “perfect” eyewear designs to complete the look.

“When I designed the Tribute collection I also thought about the accessories, not only bags and shoes but the eyewear as the perfect complement to each look,” she told Vogue magazine.

The line was inspired by Gianni’s “risk-taking, his innovative genius, and above all his allegiance to women”, Donatella said.

She dug deep into the fashion house’s archives to resurrect her late brother’s iconic original prints like the signature gold medusa head, kaleidoscopic chain prints, and the Tresor de la Mer print, to create the range of sunglasses that add an “aura of mystery” to anyone who wears them.

“These prints were the starting point to create the collection and the element that I used to pay homage to the work of my brother. They complete the look and give an instant aura of mystery and seduction to any woman wearing them,” she said.

–IANS

ks/rb/and