Donnie’s big-hearted tip for waitress wows Twitterati

Illinois, Jan 5 (IANS) American actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg’s generous tip after a family dinner on New Year wowed his fans, who tweeted their approval for his good deed.

The 50-year-old singer’s wife Jenny McCarthy took to Twitter to share the news of his 2020-dollar tip to an IHOP waitress Bethany Provencher after dinner with the family in the US city of St Charles, Illinois.

The bill was for $78.46 (approx Rs 5,600) but he rounded it off to $2,098 (approx Rs 1.5 lakh) and left a message for the server: “Thanks Bethany” and “2020 Tip Challenge, Happy New Year”.

Jenny tagged @DonnieWahlberg and posted the eatery bill and wrote on @JennyMcCarthy: “Starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge.”

It go 1.1K retweets and 13.1K likes.

One fan wrote: “And just when I think he cannot get any more loving and giving he goes and does this!”

“I can only imagine how grateful Bethany’s heart feels,” one post read.

“That’s a genuine man! #welovedonnie,” said another.

“He’s friggin amazing!!! I wish I had money to do this. A But I pay it forward at Dunkin’ and buy coffees when I can,” remarked a fan.

A Twitter user gushed: “They really don’t make them like him anymore.”

“That’s so awesome. I bet he totally made her day.A Super sweet guy to do this for sure,” read one post.

A tweet read: “That’s awesome. Can’t wait to meet him.””Omg. I’m in tears” and “He is an amazing man and we are all so blessed to call him and you ,” said other fans.

“As someone who works a tip job, I’m very happy to hear this!! I hope this challenge spreads! Tips are a huge part of our earnings, so it’s really important that customers tip,” said one user.

“Makes me want to cry happy tears.”One user posted a funny remark: ‘My question is “What the heck costs $78 at iHop?”

“He’s the best Aand probably put the biggest smile on her face because you never know what somebody is facing. #2020tipchallange,” said a Twitter user.

Wahlberg, who has featured in a scene from popular 1999 movie “The Sixth Sense”, is one of the founding members of boy band New Kids On The Block.

