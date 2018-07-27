Don’t be guided by majoritarian views: Chief Justice

Cuttack, July 29 (IANS) Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday advised the law students not to be guided by the majoritarian views and remain true to their conviction.

“You should never be guided by the majoritarian views. Be true to your own conviction and conscience and always endeavour to be responsibly true to factual aspects by piercing the veil of perceptions being floated around you,” he said, as he delivered the presidential address at the fifth annual convocation of National Law University (NLU), Odisha.

He suggested them to always be lucid, articulate and concrete in their line of reasoning and arguments, penetrating and striking at the focal point of discourse or dispute just like the bull’s eye of the dartboard.

“You will become the connecting force between the justice delivery mechanism and the people at large. So, in a way, you are actually going to the amessengers of justice’ and atorch bearers’ of the legal world,” said the CJI.

Michael Kirby, a former judge on the High Court of Australia, said: “Indeed, it is central to our lives as lawyers – and especially if we become judges – to be honest, candid and respectful of human rights for all, including for our own humanity. Integrity lies at the very heart of lawyers life. Honesty, respect, kindness to one another, are vital accompaniments on our life-long journeys as lawyers.”

Justice Kirby was also conferred with the Degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) (Honoris Causa) by the university.

Vineet Saran, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court and Chancellor of the university, sitting judges of High Court, senior advocates, judicial officers were among the other dignitaries present.

A total of 167 graduates were awarded degrees, including 49 LLM candidates, and 118 from undergraduate courses – 57 and 59 candidates respectively from the BA LLB and BBA LLB streams.

–IANS

cd/vd