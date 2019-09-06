Don’t believe in remix but it is need of the hour: Jigar Saraiya

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Jigar Saraiya, of the popular composer duo Sachin-Jigar, asserts they dont believe in remixing music, but they often have to do it in order to sustain in the “market” because remix is the current “trend”.

“Sachin and I do not believe in remix at all. But now, popcorn films are being made, which need instant dhamaka. Some of these films last only till the opening weekend. Earlier, films were made that we remember till date. Now, things are different. How much a film earns during the weekend is all that matters to the producers. So, remix is the dhamaka they need. I am not saying this is a wrong or a bad thing, but I feel, this is the best possible way to meet the demands of the ongoing trend,” Jigar told IANS.

The singer-composer admits that remix is not an easy thing to do because it involves backlash. “Although we don’t enjoy doing remix, I know there are people who do it nicely. It is not an easy task to remix a song because you get a lot of backlash. I salute those who are able to do it nicely. Even though we don’t believe in remixes but we will do it if an album demands it. We cannot ignore the trend. We are trying to create original music as much as possible but I feel, this trend is going to continue for another six months or a year. As long as this trend is there, if you want to be in the market, you will have to do it,” he said.

Sachin-Jigar’s latest composition, however, is not a remix. It is a fresh new melodious song titled “Ruka Hoon”, which features Jigar Saraiya in the video along with TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh. This is the first video that the duo has released after collaborating with Sony Music. The video has been shot on beautiful locales in Instanbul.

Even though, Jigar has featured in music videos before this, “Ruka Hoon” marks his first appearance in an independent Hindi music video.

“I was six when I saw Zakir Hussain and Ustad Allarakha’s photos on their cassettes. From that time I dreamt of featuring in my own music video at least once in my life. This is not the first time I am featuring in a music video. Before this, we featured in a song with Saif Ali Khan in the movie Happy Ending. We have also featured in Gujarati music videos prior to this. However, this is the first time I am featuring in an independent Hindi music video,” he said.

The singer also shared his experience of shooting for the video with Sanjeeda Sheikh, saying: “She is such a real person and very sweet by nature, so we didn’t have to do much. We were just playing ourselves. Sanjeeda is very talented and experienced and made me feel really comfortable during the shoot.”

The composer duo of Sachin-Jigar has created some hit numbers in films such as “Stree”, “Gold”, “Meri Pyaari Bindu” and “Hindi Medium”, among others. Their upcoming projects include “Made In China”, “Bala”, “Street Dancer”, and the Shakuntala Devi piopic.

–IANS

abh/vnc