Don’t blame media, we provide them ‘masala’, Modi tells party lawmakers

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday advised BJP leaders not to give “masala” to the media by getting into every issue as soon as they saw camerapersons, saying such “mistakes” affect the country, party and the individual’s image.

“Often, our workers say that the media is doing this, the media is doing that. Sometimes, they also claim that certain news is given more air time. But have we ever thought that it is our mistakes that sometimes provide them ‘masala’ (fodder),” the Prime Minister said during an interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs through the Narendra Modi mobile app.

He also suggested to the party leaders not to blame the media for reporting their statements as due to their own mistakes the real issue gets diverted.

“We rush to do an analysis of any big topic as soon as we see the cameras. It is not the media’s fault — we have to control ourselves. Only those who have a responsibility to speak should speak to the media. If everyone starts speaking, then the issue gets diverted and it affects the country, the party and our individual image,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the ruling party leaders should only speak about the issues they are expected to and they should not get into every issue.

Recalling some controversial statements made by some party MPs during the early years of his government, he said: “Initially, when we formed the government, there were a few MPs — around 8-10 — they would speak a lot. I spoke to them and I have seen in the last three years, they have stopped giving statements.”

He said that only those given the responsibility should talk and issue/give statements but “we should not get into all things. We should not stand in front of the camera to guide the country”.

