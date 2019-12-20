Don’t blame police, it follows orders from above: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made a veiled attack on the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the Delhi Police let violence happen and criminals run away on the orders from “higher-ups”.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said he could have improved the law and order situation if the police had been under the city government.

Without naming the Home Minister, who is incharge of the Delhi Police, he said those sitting at higher positions give orders to the police officials on the ground.

“Whatever is happening (in law and order in Delhi), is not Delhi Police’s fault. If constables are told to let the violence happen and are asked to not enter inside, they will do that as they have to save their jobs,” said Kejriwal in a reference to the alleged police inactivity during the JNU violence on Sunday.

He said if the orders were not given to the police officials, they will stay outside and will let the miscreants run away.

“They (police) get order from the higher ups that they should let violence happen and so they do that,” he added.

Kejriwal said if the “higher-ups” ask the police to control the violence, the police will do that at any cost.

“If they are asked to control violence, they will do. If they were asked to let the violence happen, they will let that happen too. If they were asked to control crime in the city, you can see they will control that,” he said.

The Chief Minister praised the police and said its personnel put their life at risk to protect the people and the city.

