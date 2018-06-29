Don’t cut trees till July 19, says NGT

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday stayed the felling of trees in Delhi till July 19.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim also issued notices and sough details from the NBCC, which is redeveloping infrastructure in south Delhi, the Rural Development Ministry, Delhi Jal Board and the Environment Ministry.

“Keeping the high court’s order in mind, (maintain) status quo on the felling of trees,” the green court said.

On June 25, the Delhi High Court barred NBCC, a central government construction company, from cutting trees till July 4.

Observing that “felling of trees severely impacts and destroys environment”, the NGT said “NBCC should give us clear cut answer about felling of trees and the details of the project” and sought details till July 19, the next date of hearing.

The order came on a petition filed by Delhi-based organisation Green Circle.

It is estimated that 16,500 trees will be axed for the project, of which over 2,000 have already been felled.

NBCC has objected to the figure of 16,500 trees in the NGT, saying that “the numbers are myths, not right”.

According to NBCC, approximately 13,000 trees will have to be axed in Delhi’s southern region — also one of the greenest areas — in the plan to redevelop three residential colonies to construct 25,000 new flats and a parking space for about 70,000 vehicles.

–IANS

