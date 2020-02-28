Don’t fall prey to rumours, Gambhir appeals to people

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday appealed to people to remain calm and not to fall prey to rumours.

“I urge all Delhiites to not fall prey of any rumours around and maintain peace and harmony. Everything is normal,” he said in a tweet.

The tweet comes in wake of spreading rumours of riot-like situations in various parts of Delhi which the police has denied.

“Some unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in SouthEast & West District are being circulated on social media. It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don’t pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

“Concerted efforts were made over the evening by mischievous and anti-social elements to create panic in Delhi by spreading false rumours of rioting over various social media platforms..

“In truth, there was nothing..,” the Special Cell said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the Delhi Metro closed a few stations, but announced within half an hour that had been reopened. Some of these stations were: Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar West and Nawada stations.

The DMRC’s sudden decisions came around 8p.m.

There were reports of tension in Rohini and Uttam Nagar areas, which the Delhi Police quickly denied.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) tweeted: “Rumour is the biggest enemy. A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal and peaceful.”

The DCP South-East also maintained that the situation is normal. The police have warned the rumour mongers of legal action and asked the citizens to stay alert.

“Delhi Police is closely monitoring the Social Media accounts spreading fake news/rumours. Action will be taken. Please convey to police on Control Room Number 112,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

–IANS

miz/vd