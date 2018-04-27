Don’t follow trends that make you lose originality: Celebrity make-up expert

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Celebrity make-up expert Shraddha Naik, who has worked with Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt, says it’s important not to follow trends blindly.

“There are always new and creative trends one can see coming every year. I feel some of these can be avoided… Like from the overdrawn dramatic eyebrows to going extra fair with the foundation shade not sticking to your own skin colour to excess contouring and highlighting.

“I guess I wouldn’t like to see any trend that makes you lose your originality because the idea of make-up is to enhance your beauty, not create something else on your face entirely,” Naik, who has been roped in as the brand ambassador of colour cosmetics and make-up brand Colorbar, told IANS.

She said the most important thing to follow in summer is to drink lots of water.

“To keep yourself and skin cells hydrated. Water also flushes impurities and toxins out of the system keeping your face fresh and clean and thus aid in reducing the breakouts and acne. Sunscreen is a must to avoid any,” she said.

Naik is well known for her repertoire as a professional make-up artist and has created an array of iconic looks from fun and experimental to traditional and classic. As the Colorbar ambassador, she will work with the brand to bring to life the brand’s palette in creative, contemporary and beautiful ways.

Naik says the world of skincare changes every year.

“The most trending are the technologies that we have available in the market to help us get rid of skin tan, acne, freckles, all sorts of skin problems along with a variety of skincare supplement, can help us to get glowing healthy skin.

“The readily available products has made it easy for people to get professional like care and treatment at their homes. Women now are more confident, caring towards their skin, connected with the changing trends and more open to change with variety of products,” she said.

