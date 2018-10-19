Don’t get carried away by what you see: Model Diva Dhawan tells aspirants

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Supermodel Diva Dhawan, who was born and brought in New York, feels the Indian fashion industry is actively promoting diversity, and says aspiring models should opt for this career without getting carried away by the glitz and glamour that they see.

“I’m just happy that people are paying more attention to what’s happening in the modelling industry in India and models in India. I will suggest that all upcoming models do it for the right reasons, do it for yourself! Don’t get carried away with what you see,” Diva told IANS over an e-mail when asked about her take on the industry.

She also feels that the industry has now become very diverse.

“The Indian fashion industry has been very actively promoting diversity. I’m super proud to say that and stand for it too. You see these changes in magazines and all over social media. It’s amazing,” she said.

Diva landed on the ramp when she was just 14. It was charity shows for Manish Arora and JJ Valaya in New York which introduced her to the Indian fashion alleys and there was no looking back after that. She was seen walking for country’s top designers at leading fashion weeks.

However, currently she has taken a break from modelling.

“I’ve had an excellent career as a runway model but I’ve chosen to take a backseat on participating in fashion weeks for now… What’s keeping me busy is something I’ve always been super passionate about — TV. I’ve just wrapped a style show with Fox Life.

“TV presenting/hosting has always been something I’ve wanted to pursue and I’m so grateful that I’ve got a break in that space,” she said.

So why not Bollywood on the mind?

“Nothing has kept me away. I don’t think I’ve ever moved to Bombay (Mumbai) with the intention of making any kind of Bollywood entry but as they say, never say never,” said Diva.

She has been roped in as a part of fitness brand HRX family along with another model, Gabriella Demetriades. With this association, the brand is set to grow its HRX family with some of India’s flagbearers of fitness and fashion.

From the runway to the gym, Diva and Gabrielle push the limits to break boundaries and prove that nothing is impossible. They are seen in HRX womenswear campaigns.

But being a model, how difficult or easy is it for her to stay fit and healthy at the same time?

“It is not easy, but I make time for work-outs. I work out 4-5 days a week and my favourite classes are Pilates, yoga and ballet barre. I like doing exercises that mostly use your own body weight and also things you can do anywhere — not just a gym. That’s how I balance myself,” she said.

(Nivedita can be contacted at [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>)

–IANS

nv/rb/vm