Don’t have mandate to form government in J&K: Omar

Srinagar, June 19 (IANS) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said his party would not stake claim to form the government in the state since it did not have the mandate.

“I have met the Governor just now. I told him that the NC did not have mandate in 2014 nor it has in 2018.

“We are not in talks with anyone to form the government. Nobody has approached us. We are also not going to approach anyone,” the former Chief Minister told reporters here.

Governor’s rule should be imposed in the state in such situation but it should not be in force for long, he added.

“There is no option left but to impose the Governor’s rule in the state. We have requested the Governor to hold early election so people can decide who they want to bring to power in the state,” he said

–IANS

spk-aks-sid/vd