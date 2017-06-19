Don’t ignore common skin issues during Monsoon

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Rains bring along with it a barrage of skin, fungal infection and health issues. Avoid getting drenched and use umbrellas, say experts.

Dermatologist Amit Bhasin, managing director at Prive Skin and Wellness Clinic and Jatin Mittal, Homoeo-aesthetic Physician, have listed few pointers:

* During the monsoon season, the humidity level escalates causing a host of beauty related woes. It triggers excessive oil secretion in the body and leads to itching which may further facilitate skin and hair related issues including disorders as well as fungal and bacterial infections. Women do not care to visit a dermatologist when it comes to common skin issues. Rather they visit salon to find a solution.

However, it is essential to visit a dermatologist even in case of minor skin issues as they would be able to give a core and medical solution to the problem.

* People are more susceptible to infections during this season due to excessive sweating, dehydration, photo-toxic effects of the sun and, of course, humidity. People must avoid getting drenched and should always carry an umbrella.

Even when they are drenched, they must immediately follow preventive measures because if left untreated, it can leave permanent scars on the skin.

* In case of a skin infection, use an anti-fungal powder to avoid any further infection. Always keep your skin dry. Don’t wear wet clothes. Also, wet shoes should be changed instantly. These small precautions go a long way in having a healthy and infection-free skin

–IANS

ks/sug